Renkas’ son speaks about suspect being name in mother’s disappearance

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -After 4 years, Nancy Renkas’ family may be one step closer to finding some answers.

“Relieved that, you know, that it’s finally out there in the public; that it’s been said in the court of law, that she is the suspect.” said Nancy Renkas’ son, Marvin Renkas.

Monday morning, during a personal protection order hearing in Dickinson County Civil Court, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Lt. Derek Dixon stated under oath while testifying, that Louise Wender, was named the only suspect in the disappearance of Florence County resident Nancy Renkas.

“She is my aunt from my dad’s side, my dad’s sister,” said Marvin.

Marvin said Wender works at Super One Foods in Iron Mountain. Nancy Renkas’ was last seen getting into Wender’s white SUV in the Super One parking lot on July 18, 2016. Renkas’ vehicle was located a few days later in the Super One lot, after she was reported missing. She was last seen alive on video with Wender.

According to the Dickinson County undersheriff, Wender requested a PPO from Shelly Kaminski, citing harassment, after a Facebook post was made. According to the undersheriff, that PPO request was denied, by Dickinson County Circuit Court Judge Mary B. Barglind.

According to the undersheriff, they interviewed Wender multiple times, and her answers were misleading, and came across untruthful.

The son says similar.

“I hoping to find out, what she did to my mom. What really happened, you know. Just come out and say it, quit lying,” said Marvin.

No arrests have been made. Wender has not been charged.

“Me and my brother are still looking for answers,” said Marvin.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

