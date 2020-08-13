Rain chances on the rise for the weekend

Clouds increased as a few showers move mainly in our southern areas. An upper-level ridge keeps warm air around through the early weekend. Then, a trough moves with a surface cold front on Saturday. This will lead to showers and some thunderstorms. Following the passage of the front cooler air moves in for next week.

Today: Morning light showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, 70s along the shores

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

· Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Mainly upper 70s

Sunday: Lingering showers with clouds decreasing

· Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

· Mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.