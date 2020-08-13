Advertisement

Rain chances on the rise for the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clouds increased as a few showers move mainly in our southern areas. An upper-level ridge keeps warm air around through the early weekend. Then, a trough moves with a surface cold front on Saturday. This will lead to showers and some thunderstorms. Following the passage of the front cooler air moves in for next week.

Today: Morning light showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm

· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, 70s along the shores

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

· Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

· Highs: Mainly upper 70s

Sunday: Lingering showers with clouds decreasing

· Highs: Mid 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny  and cool

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

· Mid to upper 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warm Weather Continues with a Chance of Widely Scattered Showers Over Western Sections

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 12, 2020

Forecast

Continued summer warmth

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
warm and dry stretch remains

Forecast

Tranquil Warm and Dry Weather Will Linger for a While

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 11, 2020

Forecast

A dry and warm trend unfolds

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Dry and warm conditions for the rest of the week

Latest News

Forecast

A Warm, Dry Week is Expected

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 10, 2020

Forecast

More storms today

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Storms to start the week followed by heat

Forecast

Lingering rain & storms possible Monday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Drier, less humid weather will prevail through the remainder of the work week.

Forecast

Another round of heavy rain and strong storms expected Sunday evening

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
There's a chance for some wind and hail damage through Sunday night

Forecast

The Humidity Increases Along with the Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of August 7, 2020

Forecast

Dry Friday weather will trend damp in time for this weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
A rather warm, humid air-mass will accompany some unsettled weekend weather