Rain chances on the rise for the weekend
Clouds increased as a few showers move mainly in our southern areas. An upper-level ridge keeps warm air around through the early weekend. Then, a trough moves with a surface cold front on Saturday. This will lead to showers and some thunderstorms. Following the passage of the front cooler air moves in for next week.
Today: Morning light showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy and warm
· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, 70s along the shores
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm
· Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
· Highs: Mainly upper 70s
Sunday: Lingering showers with clouds decreasing
· Highs: Mid 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool
· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
· Mid to upper 60s
