Portage Health Foundation partners with food banks

To counterbalance current unemployment rates, the Foundation is providing fresh food.
The Central Texas Food Bank handed out boxes of food Thursday in Waco. Another drive-thru distribution is planned next week. (Photo by Hannah Hall)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - With an 11.5% unemployment rate, more Houghton County citizens are struggling to put food on the table. The Portage Health Foundation is partnering with Feeding America to provide relief.

At a Houghton food bank on August 13th, cars were lined up for a block and a half to get just a few bags of fresh food. This is only a sample of a larger problem the Portage Health Foundation is looking to combat through the next month.

“We have additional distribution scheduled for next week in L’Anse at the Meadowbrook arena,” explained Kevin Store, the Foundation’s Executive Director, “as well as in Ontonogan Area High School. So, that’ll be the first three trucks, and then we’re gonna have an additional, I believe, 12 more trucks that’ll be coming in over the next four months.”

The funding for this endeavor comes from the Health Foundation’s COVID response budget and they’re using it to put a heavier emphasis on distributing healthy food to those who need it.

“The food that’s being distributed today, it’s largely dairy and produce products,” said Store, “so it’s very nutritious food, very healthy food, and a good suppliment to the other staple items that are normaly distributed through the food bank and some of the other partners in the community.”

By the end of the day, there were 320 families served. The remaining food will be sent to local human service organizations.

