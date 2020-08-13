Advertisement

NMU redesigns classrooms for teaching amid pandemic

The capacity of some teaching spaces is significantly smaller.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Plexiglass, spread out chairs and social distancing signs - essentially symbols of the current year - are what NMU students will find in classrooms this fall.

“It will be a different feel because there will be fewer people actually in the buildings at any given time because for a lot of classes, only half will attend at any given time,” said Mike Bath, NMU Safety Director.

Bath says the capacity of some teaching spaces is significantly smaller.

“Jamrich 1100 normally would seat 498 and we’re just below 100 in that classroom,” he said. “Some of our lecture halls where we had 170, we are in the 50s and 40s.”

NMU President Fritz Erickson says some students have opted not to attend class in person this fall.

“We’ve really worked hard to make accommodations for everybody that needs accommodations,” Erickson said. “Our faculty are really doing yeoman’s work by being able to offer face to face, but being also able to do the same thing and accommodate students that don’t want to or can’t come into a face-to-face environment.”

Erickson says enrollment is holding strong.

“We had projected being down 4%,” he said. “I believe last week’s numbers we were down 1.8%, so you can see the trend is really picking up. We have a lot of late deciders, and I certainly understand that.”

Regular cleaning of classrooms will be enhanced, said Bath.

“Every morning the building and ground attendants will be cleaning the rooms, and then periodically throughout the day, and then all the high touch-points will be cleaned on a regular basis,” he said.

NMU decided to move up the start of the semester to Monday so students don’t have to return to campus between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Click here for an update on coronavirus testing at NMU.

