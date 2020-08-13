Multi-car crash puts septic truck in Michigamme River

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A multi-car crash that including a septic tanker truck, resulted in the truck crashing into the Michigamme River.

The crash took place after 2 p.m. on M-95 in Republic Township.

A black Toyota suffered damage to the front and rear, while the truck crashed through a guardrail and landing on its side in the Michigamme River.

Officials say fuel was spilled into the water and a lane of M-95 was temporarily closed.

Michigan State Police and the Republic Township Fire Department were on scene along with Marquette County Rescue 131.

Injuries and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this article with more information when we receive it.

