MSP: Driver who hit sergeant at Mackinac Bridge was first pursued in Alger County

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who first fled police in Alger County is accused of dragging a Michigan State Police sergeant with his SUV near the Mackinac Bridge Wednesday night before being arrested in Lower Michigan.

According to the Michigan State Police, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday of a reckless driver in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with Iowa registration. The pursuit was called off and a bulletin was put out for area units.

A short time later the suspect’s SUV drove into the parking lot of the Michigan State Police St. Ignace Post. A sergeant from the post tried to contact the driver and he quickly drove away. The sergeant chased the suspect in his patrol vehicle and caught up to him as he was stopped at the Mackinac Bridge toll booth.

The sergeant blocked the driver in with his patrol vehicle. The suspect refused to turn off the SUV when ordered. The sergeant reached in to turn it off and the suspect put his SUV in reverse, dragging the sergeant and hitting two other vehicles. The SUV then busted through the toll booth and drove south on I-75 across the Mackinac Bridge.

Several agencies assisted during the pursuit that ended in Resort Township in Emmet County after the suspect escaped officers in Petoskey. Officers from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Police Department found the suspect’s SUV abandoned on Resort Pike Road near Sheridan Road. More law enforcement officers arrived, and the MSP set up a perimeter in the area.

MSP K9′s and Emergency Support Personnel began searching the area with the assistance of troopers from the region. A helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and the MSP Aviation Unit responded to help search for the suspect.

During the investigation, a 47-year-old Harbor Springs man was developed as a suspect, and he was located at a condominium in Harbor Springs Thursday at approximately 6:30 a.m. by the MSP Fugitive Team. He was arrested and taken to the Mackinac County Jail and is facing several felony charges. His name has not been released.

The sergeant was treated at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. He has been released and is expected to make a full recovery. His name has not been released.

The MSP was assisted by Mackinaw City Police Department, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, Petoskey Department of Public Safety, Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Police Department, Boyne City Police Department, and Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office.

