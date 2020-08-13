Laurium Fire Department to receive more than $525K for new equipment, training

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Press Release/WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Gary Peters (D-MI) Thursday announced $525,142 for the Village of Laurium Fire Department to purchase new equipment and provide training.

This grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

“Our firefighters in the Village of Laurium put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Sen. Stabenow. “These new resources will provide critical training and give our first responders the equipment they need to better serve the public and do their jobs safely and effectively.”

“Now more than ever, firefighters in Michigan are putting their personal health at risk to protect their neighbors’ families, homes, and businesses,” said Sen. Peters. “I am pleased that this federal grant will help better equip the Village of Laurium Fire Department to navigate this unprecedented public health crisis and do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan and across the country can apply for Assistance to Firefighters Grants. These competitive grants help first responders purchase the equipment and obtain the training needed to handle fire-related hazards.

More information about the grant can be found at http://www.fema.gov/firegrants.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.