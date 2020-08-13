Advertisement

Kayaker rescued on Teal Lake

Michigan State Police say a man fell out of his kayak and began yelling for help. People who heard him called police.
First responders help rescue a kayaker.
First responders help rescue a kayaker.(WLUC)
By Greg Trick
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A kayaker was rescued Wednesday evening on Teal Lake in Negaunee.

Michigan State Police say a man fell out of his kayak and began yelling for help. People who heard him called police.

Two state troopers arrived on scene and began swimming out to him. A paddleboat was able to reach the kayaker before the troopers.

The kayaker was able to climb into the paddleboat and was taken to shore.

Police say he was checked out by medical personnel on scene.

