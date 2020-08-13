Advertisement

Groom gets gotten with wedding day ‘first look’ prank

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Television reporter Trevor Peters says he loves a good prank.

He pulled them for four years on his college roommate.

Well, roommate Rob got the ultimate revenge when Trevor married his college sweetheart Natalie on July 11.

You see, Natalie knew how much pressure there is on a groom to react a certain way when he sees his bride for the first time on their wedding day.

She didn’t want Trevor to be put through that, so she plotted a surprise with Rob, who was also the best man.

While Trevor, who works from WXIX, was waiting for the wedding photographer to take a ‘first look’ photo, he got a tap on the shoulder.

He expected to see Natalie, but instead what he got was Rob, who was in a $25 Goodwill dress that didn’t zip up in the back.

We’re sure Trevor will remember his wedding day for many reasons but he likely won’t ever forget that first look.

Thanks to “Snapshots by Sally Jane” for sharing the surprise video with us.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Political News

Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes Thursday in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir.

National

TV reporter Trevor Peters gets a big surprise on his wedding day

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Television reporter Trevor Peters loves a good prank, but this time he was the victim.

News

Multi-car crash puts septic truck in Michigamme River

Updated: 41 minutes ago
The crash took place after 2 p.m. on M-95 in Republic Township.

Latest News

News

The Courtyards opens for food with Second Line Food Truck

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The connected restaurant is called the Second Line. The restaurant specializes in “t-boys,” which are smaller versions of the classic cajun “Po-boy” sandwich. Customers can order from the food truck, which is permanently installed inside. Then, they can take their food to seating inside Second Line or The Courtyards.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 26 COVID-19 cases Thursday; highest daily increase so far

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Political News

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Laurium Fire Department to receive more than $525K for new equipment, training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.