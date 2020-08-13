Dickinson County man wins $500k in Michigan Lottery’s Winter Winnings

MARQUETTE, Mich. - A Dickinson County man is $500,000 richer after asking a grocery store clerk to “pick me a winner,” and winning big playing the Michigan Lottery’s Winter Winnings instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Econo Foods, located at 1401 Odovero Drive in Marquette.

"I had a $5 bill in my pocket, and I asked the clerk to pick me a winner," said the 73-year-old player. "I scratched the ticket off and got a Frosty the Snowman symbol to win $500,000! Frosty was very, very good to me!"

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to share with family and then invest the remainder.

