COVID-19 cases still increasing in MDOC Newberry facility

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Additional cases have been confirmed through ongoing testing of the Michigan Department of Corrections prison in Luce County.

According to an MDOC post on the evening of Wednesday, August 12, three more prisoners and two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Newberry Correctional Facility. That means the prison has 36 confirmed cases (32 inmates, 4 staff members).

The first staff member in Newberry tested positive on Aug. 1, and testing of staff and inmates has been ongoing since then, MDOC officials told TV6 on Monday.

The MDOC says in addition to typical recommendations like regular hand washing and social distancing, all employees and prisoners must wear face masks at all times. The department of corrections also says units are being quarantined and not allowed to interact with any other units.

Statewide, the MDOC has performed 60,172 tests, as of 5:45 p.m. Aug. 12. The department of corrections says prisoners are tested whenever they are set to parole, discharge, or move locations. They are not allowed to move until results come back, the MDOC says.

Here is the running list of inmate testing in U.P. prisons:

Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 871, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 871

Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817

Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,310, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,330

Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,518, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,1517

Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 887, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887

Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,054, Prisoners confirmed: 32, Prisoners negative: 1,022

Staff have also been tested, but there are only confirmed case statistics and deaths provided by the MDOC. There have been no staff deaths in Upper Michigan.

Alger Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed

Baraga Correctional Facility - 5 cases confirmed

Chippewa Correctional Facility - 1 case confirmed

Kinross Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed

Marquette Branch Prison - 0 cases confirmed

Newberry Correctional Facility - 4 cases confirmed

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan as a whole, click here. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.