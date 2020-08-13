Advertisement

COVID-19 cases still increasing in MDOC Newberry facility

As of Wednesday evening, the Newberry Correctional Facility has reported 36 total coronavirus cases.
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Additional cases have been confirmed through ongoing testing of the Michigan Department of Corrections prison in Luce County.

According to an MDOC post on the evening of Wednesday, August 12, three more prisoners and two more staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Newberry Correctional Facility. That means the prison has 36 confirmed cases (32 inmates, 4 staff members).

The first staff member in Newberry tested positive on Aug. 1, and testing of staff and inmates has been ongoing since then, MDOC officials told TV6 on Monday.

The MDOC says in addition to typical recommendations like regular hand washing and social distancing, all employees and prisoners must wear face masks at all times. The department of corrections also says units are being quarantined and not allowed to interact with any other units.

Statewide, the MDOC has performed 60,172 tests, as of 5:45 p.m. Aug. 12. The department of corrections says prisoners are tested whenever they are set to parole, discharge, or move locations. They are not allowed to move until results come back, the MDOC says.

Here is the running list of inmate testing in U.P. prisons:

  • Alger Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 871, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 871
  • Baraga Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 814, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 817
  • Chippewa Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 2,310, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 2,330
  • Kinross Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,518, Prisoners confirmed: 1, Prisoners negative: 1,1517
  • Marquette Branch Prison - Prisoners tested: 887, Prisoners confirmed: 0, Prisoners negative: 887
  • Newberry Correctional Facility - Prisoners tested: 1,054, Prisoners confirmed: 32, Prisoners negative: 1,022

Staff have also been tested, but there are only confirmed case statistics and deaths provided by the MDOC. There have been no staff deaths in Upper Michigan.

  • Alger Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed
  • Baraga Correctional Facility - 5 cases confirmed
  • Chippewa Correctional Facility - 1 case confirmed
  • Kinross Correctional Facility - 0 cases confirmed
  • Marquette Branch Prison - 0 cases confirmed
  • Newberry Correctional Facility - 4 cases confirmed

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan as a whole, click here. For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Political News

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan adds 19 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 1.1K added statewide

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392.

Political News

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.