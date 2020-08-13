CLK Schools pass new plan despite controversy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The CLK school board has approved a back to school plan despite the controversial decision to make masks an optional choice for students and staff.

The school is taking new steps to keeping students safe, but these new precautions will create a bigger dent than usual in the school’s budget.

“I don’t have dollar amounts on hand,” explained Chris Davidson, the Calumet superintendent, “but there’s most certainly an increase in cost, fortunately most of which is gonna be covered through the funds that were distributed as part of the Federal Cares Act.”

Extra hand sanitizer stations will be placed around schools and the custodial staff will be restructured so there is cleaning going on throughout the day.

