Advertisement

Cityfest goes on the road

After being cancelled in both Marquette and Ishpeming, it makes a stop in Houghton.
Sanctus Real
Sanctus Real(Connor Veenstra)
By Connor Veenstra
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - What originally started as a two-day festival has turned into an outreach program. The faith-based get-together made a stop in Houghton, hosted by Evangel Community Church, providing an outdoors experience for families starved for some normalcy.

“Our main goal is to just have something fun for families and people to come to out here in Houghton,” said Travis Williams, a pastor at Evangel. “It’s been a tough summer with everything getting cancelled and fireworks and Fourth of July, so we just wanted to bless our community and give them something fun to do, with a message that’s gonna be filled with hope and encouragement.”

While Cityfest has been turned away by several cities due to COVID concerns, it didn’t seem to be an issue at the Houghton gathering, as the organizers have put a cap on how many people can attend.

“We’re going off of the guidelines of CDC, as well as our own protocol and the protocol given to us by Michigan,” explained Josh Brewer, the CEO of Lifelight Communications, the main company behind Cityfest. “We’re respecting all of those things and so we’re telling people they have to preregister because we’re limiting the numbers coming to the event.”

The entertainment provided includes the Zero Gravity stunt team and popular Christian group Sanctus Real. Cityfest is also host to several charitable causes, including 31 Backpacks, an initiative that provides food to children who can only get full meals while they’re at school.

“So, 31 Backpacks gets a bunch of backpacks,” Pastor Williams explained, “they fill those things up with food and the kids take them home every weekend so they can have nutritious meals throughout the weekend.”

The stops include Bessemer on August 13th. Anybody wanting to attend must sign up ahead of time to reserve their spot. No payment is required to attend.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

NMU redesigns classrooms for teaching amid pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The capacity of some teaching spaces is significantly smaller.

News

CLK Schools pass new plan despite controversy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
Despite the controversial decision to keep masks suggested instead of mandatory, the CLK school board passed this year's school plan.

VOD Recordings

Part 2 of 2: MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders answers questions about return plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
Part 2 of 2: MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders answers questions about return plan

VOD Recordings

Part 1 of 2: MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders answers questions about return plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
MAPS Superintendent Bill Saunders answers questions about return plan

Latest News

News

Dickinson County man wins $500k in Michigan Lottery’s Winter Winnings

Updated: 1 hours ago
The 73-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Econo Foods in Marquette.

News

U.P. Children’s Museum invites artists to take part in Paint the Town with Love fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Paint the Town with Love invites everyone to "paint" their home driveways with unique chalk art and raise money for the museum.

VOD Recordings

Hope Starts Here Challenge goes virtual beginning Aug. 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
An annual fundraiser for the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center is virtual this year.

News

3 critically injured in semi vs. car crash on M-28 in Alger County

Updated: 9 hours ago
Guardian Flight and Alger EMS transported all three injured to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette

News

Kayaker rescued on Teal Lake

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Greg Trick
He fell out of his kayak and was safely brought to shore on a paddleboat.

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School Board approves back to school plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
After nearly two hours of conversation, the board approving the plan 5-1. Keith Glendon was the lone no.