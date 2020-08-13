Cityfest goes on the road

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - What originally started as a two-day festival has turned into an outreach program. The faith-based get-together made a stop in Houghton, hosted by Evangel Community Church, providing an outdoors experience for families starved for some normalcy.

“Our main goal is to just have something fun for families and people to come to out here in Houghton,” said Travis Williams, a pastor at Evangel. “It’s been a tough summer with everything getting cancelled and fireworks and Fourth of July, so we just wanted to bless our community and give them something fun to do, with a message that’s gonna be filled with hope and encouragement.”

While Cityfest has been turned away by several cities due to COVID concerns, it didn’t seem to be an issue at the Houghton gathering, as the organizers have put a cap on how many people can attend.

“We’re going off of the guidelines of CDC, as well as our own protocol and the protocol given to us by Michigan,” explained Josh Brewer, the CEO of Lifelight Communications, the main company behind Cityfest. “We’re respecting all of those things and so we’re telling people they have to preregister because we’re limiting the numbers coming to the event.”

The entertainment provided includes the Zero Gravity stunt team and popular Christian group Sanctus Real. Cityfest is also host to several charitable causes, including 31 Backpacks, an initiative that provides food to children who can only get full meals while they’re at school.

“So, 31 Backpacks gets a bunch of backpacks,” Pastor Williams explained, “they fill those things up with food and the kids take them home every weekend so they can have nutritious meals throughout the weekend.”

The stops include Bessemer on August 13th. Anybody wanting to attend must sign up ahead of time to reserve their spot. No payment is required to attend.

