Caregiver Incentive Project launches scholarship program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Caregiver Incentive Project (CIP), the nonprofit organization focused on improving the lives of the cared for by supporting caregivers, launches its scholarship program and is now accepting applications from Northern Michigan University students.

CIP will award three scholarships of $2,000 each to NMU students. This is the first of many scholarship opportunities available through CIP. The scholarship program allows CIP to further its mission of incentivizing students to become or continue working as paid in-home caregivers within the existing systems as they attend school.

“I am thrilled to launch our scholarship program and provide such a great opportunity for NMU students,” says Eric Paad, Founder and President of CIP. “It is our hope that we can encourage students to help us solve the shortage of quality in-home caregivers. With the ultimate goal of improving the lives of the cared for, we look forward to seeing the enthusiasm from NMU students to be part of the solution.”

The scholarships are restricted to NMU students and it is not dependent on field of study. Applications and supporting documents are due to CIP by October 15 and the scholarships will be awarded on November 16. Students can learn more and apply at www.the-cip.com.

These scholarships are made possible by a grant from Superior Health Foundation and a generous donation from David and Claudia Werner of Dexter, Mich.

About Caregiver Incentive Project: Founded by Eric Paad, CIP aims to educate the public regarding the national crisis, provide financial incentives in the way of scholarships and stipends, and provide training for new and existing caregivers. With the efforts beginning in Marquette and a plan to expand nationally, CIP is working closely with established agencies that serve disabled individuals, the elderly, medically fragile individuals, and others requiring in-home care. CIP is inspired by Dorothy Paad, Eric’s daughter, for whom he and his wife are in-home caregivers. Learn more about Dorothy’s inspiring story here.

Donations can also be made at www.the-cip.com. Videos of the inspiration and mission of the project are available on CIP’s YouTube Channel. More information is available on CIP’s website and Facebook Page.

