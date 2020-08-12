Warm Weather Continues with a Chance of Widely Scattered Showers Over Western Sections

Thursday: Chance of morning scattered showers west, otherwise partly cloudy to sunny, continued warm

Highs: 80s with local cooling especially near Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly Sunny

Highs: mainly 80s with highs near 80 near Lake Michigan

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers and possible thunderstorms gradually spreading eastward across Upper Michigan

Highs: 70s to near 80

Sunday: Chance of morning showers east, partly cloudy

Highs: 70s to around 80

Another preview of fall is likely early next week with cooler than average temperatures, some cloudiness and a chance of scattered light showers.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.