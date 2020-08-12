Warm Weather Continues with a Chance of Widely Scattered Showers Over Western Sections
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Thursday: Chance of morning scattered showers west, otherwise partly cloudy to sunny, continued warm
Highs: 80s with local cooling especially near Lake Michigan
Friday: Mostly Sunny
Highs: mainly 80s with highs near 80 near Lake Michigan
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of some showers and possible thunderstorms gradually spreading eastward across Upper Michigan
Highs: 70s to near 80
Sunday: Chance of morning showers east, partly cloudy
Highs: 70s to around 80
Another preview of fall is likely early next week with cooler than average temperatures, some cloudiness and a chance of scattered light showers.
