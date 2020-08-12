Advertisement

VIDEO: Bison fight in middle of Yellowstone road

‘Male bison are particularly aggressive right now’
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Things can get downright dangerous during bison mating season in Yellowstone National Park.

The boys get after each other when fighting over the cows.

A video released on the Yellowstone Twitter account shows two bulls butting heads in the middle of a Wyoming highway.

“Bison mating is still going on in #Yellowstone,” the tweet said. “Male bison are particularly aggressive right now, though all bison and other wildlife can be dangerous.”

A male bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds and you don’t want to get their way.

Yellowstone recommends staying at least 25 yards away from bison and elk and 100 yards away from all other wildlife.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: Fla. woman killed by ex during daughter’s online class

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

News

Fish kill being investigated on Escanaba River in Delta County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The fish kill – which was reported Aug. 9 and responded to by state agencies the following day – occurred near Gladstone, downstream of Verso Corporation’s Escanaba Paper Mill.

National

Fla. woman killed with 6 kids inside home

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
A Florida man stormed into a house and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend as her 10-year-old daughter took an online class, with the girl's teacher and other students hearing part of the commotion before the slaying, authorities said.

National

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Dr. Kevin Piggott to leave Marquette County Health Department in November

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The department has started to search for a new medical director.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 12 Wednesday

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 47,401 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 12.

Political News

Biden introduces VP choice Harris; much history, no crowd

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

Political News

Democrats, Mnuchin at odds after ‘overture’ for virus talks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The White House’s top negotiator is trying to revive stalled talks over coronavirus aid.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Two arrested on drug charges in Manistique

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Clark
Two separate drug-related arrests were made in Manistique, according to a press release sent out by the Manistique Department of Public Safety Wednesday afternoon.