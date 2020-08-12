UPDATE: Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase by 12 Wednesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 12 Wednesday.

Delta County added four new cases, as did Alger County. Menominee County increased by three cases, while Gogebic County reported one new case Wednesday.

New recoveries were reported in Chippewa (2), Delta (1), Dickinson (9), Iron (1) and Menominee (5) counties. No new deaths were reported.

As of Tuesday, at 4:55 p.m. there have been a total of 715 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 310 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Several viewers have asked TV6 whether Northern Michigan University testing results will be counted in Marquette County’s totals. According to the county’s health department, for those students who live in Marquette, their cases will be recorded under their Marquette address and added to county totals. Any students who commute from other counties will have their cases counted in the county in which they permanently reside.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, have eight COVID-19 patients. Mackinac Straits Hospital has four hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have four total patients, with one of those in the ICU as of Monday, August 10. This data is available through MDHHS. Data was not updated on Wednesday.

Out of the 47,401 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 12.

Michigan reported 517 new cases Wednesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 89,271. Nine new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,273 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

