UP Regional Labor Federation cancels Labor Day Festival

The 32nd annual festival and parade was scheduled for September 7.
Labor Day Festival 2020 will take place virtually(WLUC-TV6)
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) -The 32nd annual Labor Day Festival and parade in Ishpeming will not go on this year.

The event scheduled for Labor Day, September 7 is designed to recognize the working men and women in labor. Members of 13 affiliated unions including the steelworkers, building trades, teachers and public employees typically march through the city of Ishpeming in unison.

There’s also food, kid’s games and guest speakers ranging from labor leaders, politicians.

But Kathy Carlson, Treasurer of the U.P. Regional Labor Federation says the executive board decided to cancel this year’s celebration in favor of protecting workers and their families.

“This year was even more important that most because we wanted to honor the essential workers that have been keeping us safe and keeping our country running for us and putting their lives on the line. So we’re really disappointed that we couldn’t do that this year. So we are working on a virtual event,” Carlson announced.

Carlson says while some details are still being finalized, guest speakers including Michigan ALF-CIO President, Ron Bieber will discuss current issues affecting essential workers and working in the age of COVID-19.

“We’re still in the planning stages right now. We are working to find ways to get set up to celebrate Labor Day and get the message of solidarity out,” Carlson declared.

Meanwhile, Carlson says the U.P. Regional Labor Federation continues to strive for better things for the future.

“We as the U.P. Regional Labor Federation are working hard to get the Heroes Act passed in Congress. It is very important for our essential workers to have a safe place to go to work and not worry about getting injured or sick,” Carlson stated.

