Advertisement

UP in ‘severe critical need’ for all blood type donations

The U.P. Regional Blood Center encourages everyone to “give the gift of life.”
Donate blood today.
Donate blood today.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a severe critical need for all blood types.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling:

  • Marquette: 906-449-1450
  • Hancock: 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba: 906-786-8420

The blood center encourages everyone to “give the gift of life.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Press Release

M.J. Van Damme Trucking acquired by Arizona-based equity firm

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This investment is the Eberhart Capital’s third construction acquisition in 2020.

News

UP Regional Labor Federation cancels Labor Day Festival

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Householder
The 32nd annual festival and parade was scheduled for September 7th

Sports

GLIAC suspends all sports through end of 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The GLIAC Council of Presidents voted unanimously to take this action with the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and community members as its top priority.

News

Escanaba Area Public School district prepares for students’ return

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
Superintendent Coby Fletcher says the district is doing everything to ensure the semester is as "normal" as possible.

Latest News

News

Marquette County coronavirus risk level increasing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The 20-29 year old age group has the most cases reported in August.

News

Tornado confirmed in Iron County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Perez
The report came in Sunday night on Peavy Pond Road.

News

4 rescued in Schoolcraft Township after near drowning

Updated: 17 hours ago
A 12-year-old boy from Lower Michigan was airlifted to the University of Michigan Children’s Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

News

Visitors go see sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Sunflowers are in full bloom at Hall Farms

News

Peter While Public Library distributing August take-home youth activities this week

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
Library staff has prepared supplies for a take-home family game night. Inside the bag are various supplies and instructions for fast-paced “minute to win it” games. They are being distributed using a drive through event in the library’s parking lot.

News

“Trash to Treasure” event takes place this weekend in Marquette

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
This weekend is the annual Trash to Treasure event. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, residents can put couches, tables, chairs and other items that are in working condition out on the street curb. Then, people can drive around town and find something that they might need.