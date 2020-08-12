UP in ‘severe critical need’ for all blood type donations
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a severe critical need for all blood types.
The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.
Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.
For hours and scheduling:
- Marquette: 906-449-1450
- Hancock: 906-483-1392
- Escanaba: 906-786-8420
The blood center encourages everyone to “give the gift of life.”
