Two arrested on drug charges in Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) -Two separate drug-related arrests were made in Manistique, according to a press release sent out by the Manistique Department of Public Safety Wednesday afternoon.

33-year-old Kale Alfred Mckay, of Garden, was arrested on Friday, August 7. He was pulled over following a report from another driver that a vehicle driving westbound on US-2 near Tannery Road was swerving into the oncoming eastbound lane of traffic.

Further investigation revealed illegal narcotics in the vehicle. He was immediately lodged in the Schoolcraft County Jail.

Mckay was arraigned on Tuesday, August 11, in Schoolcraft County District Court. He is facing the following charges:

Count 1: Controlled Substance: Possession-Suboxone, a felony that carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

Count 2: Controlled Substance: Possession -Gabapentin, a misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 1 year in jail and/or a $2,000 fine.

Count 3: Operating While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor carrying a sentence of 93 days in jail and/or a $100-$500 fine.

Mckay’s bond was set at $10,000 cash and his next court appearance is scheduled for August 26.

Public Safety officers and the Public Safety K-9 Unit made an arrest as part of a continued investigation into the use and trafficking of methamphetamine in Manistique.

32-year-old Michael Allen Olsen, of Manistique, was arrested on Saturday, August 8, following a seizure of narcotics in the City of Manistique.

He was immediately lodged in the Schoolcraft County jail. He was arraigned on Tuesday, August 11. in Schoolcraft County District Court and is facing the following charges:

Count 1: Controlled Substance: Delivery/Manufacture-Methamphetamine, a felony that carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

Count 2: Controlled Substance: Possession of Suboxone, a felony that carries a sentence of up to two years in prison and/or a $2,000 fine. The warrant also served Olsen as a Habitual Offender-Fourth offense Notice from previous felony convictions.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash and his next court appearance is scheduled for September 9.

Manistique Public Safety received assistance in this investigation from the Sault Tribal Police Department. the Investigation into methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics possession and trafficking continues in Manistique and Schoolcraft County; therefore, no further details will be released at this time.

