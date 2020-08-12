Advertisement

Tornado confirmed in Iron County

The report came in Sunday night on Peavy Pond Road.
By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The National Weather Service in Negaunee Township confirms a tornado developed in Iron County on Sunday night.

The report states it occurred at 9:51 p.m. central time on Peavy Pond Road, about 2 miles NNW of the Peavy Falls Dam. As of now, the only reported damage from the tornado is uprooted trees.

An official report with the tornado EF rating, path length, and duration time will be issued at the end of the week.

