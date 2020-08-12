Advertisement

Suspect identified in Nancy Renkas’ missing person case

Louise Wender was named the only suspect in the disappearance of Florence County resident, Nancy Renkas.
The missing person billboard for Nancy Renkas.
The missing person billboard for Nancy Renkas.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A suspect has been named in the case of a Florence County woman who has been missing for four years.

Monday morning, during a personal protection order hearing in Dickinson County Civil Court, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office’s Detective Lt. Derek Dixon stated under oath while testifying, that Louise Wender, was named the only suspect in the disappearance of Florence County resident Nancy Renkas.

TV6 spoke with Renkas’ son, who says Wender is Renkas’ sister-in-law. Wender works at Super One Foods in Iron Mountain.

Renkas’ was last seen getting into Wender’s white SUV in the Super One parking lot only July 18, 2016. Renkas’ vehicle was located a few days later in the Super One lot, after she was reported missing. She was last seen alive on video with Wender.

According to the Dickinson County undersheriff, Wender requested a PPO from Shelly Kaminski, citing harassment. Kaminski made a post on Facebook about the case in July stating, “4 years later and a ‘suspect’ is still living life free...Nancy Renkas from Florence County Wisconsin was last seen...with Louise Wender. Anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts please advise.”

Kaminski testified that she has no personal connection to the family. She just posts missing person stuff on her pages. According to the undersheriff, that PPO request was denied, by Dickinson County Circuit Court Judge Mary B. Barglind.

Tune into TV6 on Wednesday as we will have an interview with Renkas’ son, and what he hopes is next for the case.

For more information on the case click here.

Shelly Kaminski's Facebook post
Shelly Kaminski's Facebook post(Shelly Kaminski/Facebook)

