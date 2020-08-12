Rozie’s Foods named best UP small business by Michigan Small Business Development Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette business is receiving recognition from the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

Rozie’s Foods has been named the best small business honoree for the Upper Peninsula region. The business was nominated for the prize in the fall, and received a plaque commemorating the award in July.

Rozie’s Foods specializes in a pepper condiment called “Relsa,” something the owner says is a mix of relish and salsa. The business was started in May of 2019, and the owner credits some its success to the help from the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

“It’s amazing, it is just a whirlwind. It’s just amazing that this can happen to somebody that just gets started. So, I say to people, ‘If you have a good idea, don’t be afraid to get help, there’s so much help out there,” said Rose Pietila, Owner of Rozie’s Foods.

You can find Rozie’s Relsa in stores across the Upper Peninsula or online by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.