MDOT to receive nearly $5M in rural transit federal funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Press Release/WLUC) - U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow (MI) and Gary Peters (MI) Wednesday announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation will receive $4,924,382 in funding from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) to purchase transit vehicles for rural transit agencies across the state. This funding comes from the FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

“Our transit providers work hard to get Michigan residents where they need to go. This grant will help improve stations, bring in new buses, and get new equipment to better serve Michigan families” said Senator Stabenow.

“Whether it’s to go to work or pick up prescription medication or buy essentials like groceries, Michiganders need reliable public transit now more than ever,” said Senator Peters, a member of the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. “This federal grant will help support construction of transportation facilities to improve services in our rural communities as well as provide critical resources needed to respond and recover during this challenging time.”

The FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Programs provides funding to replace, renovate and purchase buses, equipment and bus-related facilities in communities across the country. Resources are provided through formula allocations and competitive grants. More information about Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Programs can be found at https://www.transit.dot.gov/bus-program.

