MDOT provides virtual update on Munising M-28 construction project

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is providing the community with a virtual update of the ongoing Munising M-28 construction project.

On the MDOT website, residents can find an informational video detailing the current state of the project, and what staff is projecting for the future. The work includes the reconstruction and resurfacing of M-28, and construction of a new roundabout at the M-28 and H-58 intersection.

MDOT traditionally holds in-person project updates, but is adjusting this summer's meetings to meet social distancing guidelines.

“With concern over COVID-19, and no good way to do an in-person meeting, we’ve been trying to get that information out through online means,” Dan Weingarten, Communications Representative, MDOT Superior Region.

During early spring, crews were able to make good strides on the project due to less traffic as a result of stay at home orders. The project is on schedule, with road construction slated to be completed in Fall 2021 and land restoration wrapping up in 2022.

