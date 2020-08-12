Marquette County coronavirus risk level increasing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County's coronavirus risk level is increasing because of the rate of new cases being reported, the county health department says.

As of Wednesday morning, Marquette County has 55 active coronavirus cases. The county reports a total of 158 lab-confirmed cases. Of those, 92 people are considered recovered and 11 people have died. Click here for more county-specific data from the MI Safe Start Map.

Marquette County has 22 cases of COVID-19 so far in August, the county health department says. That number is based on the onset of symptoms. The average age so far is 43 in August, with the most cases reported in the 20-29 year old age group.

Northern Michigan University, which starts fall classes Monday, is testing all students, faculty and staff as they return to campus.

State data updated Tuesday showed three COVID-19 patients at UP Health System, with one in intensive care.

The graph below from the Marquette County Health Department shows the average number of daily tests by week with the rate of positivity. Marquette County continues to be near or higher than the 200 tests per day goal, which was set based on state goals. The percent positivity has increased from a few weeks ago although remained in a low level at 1.3% last week.

Graph provided by the Marquette County Health Department on Aug. 11, 2020 (WLUC)

