Hope Starts Here Challenge goes virtual beginning Aug. 22

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Incredible Bank Hope Starts Here challenge is going virtual starting next week.

From Aug. 22-30, participants can sign up for different events, ranging from a one mile kids’ run to a half marathon. Then, they can run, walk, or bike a route of their own choosing.

Registration for the event is $25, and benefits the Upper Michigan Brain Tumor Center, which is a collaborative effort between UP Health System, Superior Health Foundation and Northern Michigan University.

“We use this event to fund out research for our students. We also participate in patient advocacy, family education, so you get involved in the programs to support a family as they’re going through cancer treatment,” said Dr. Sonia Geschwindt, Clinical Director of the UPBTC.

Each registration comes with a t-shirt, and the deadline to sign up and participate is Aug. 30. For more information on how to sign up for an event, click here.

