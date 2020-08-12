Gladstone and Rapid River school year plan

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - With 20 days left in summer, Gladstone and Rapid River Schools are preparing for a school year like no other.

“It looks like we’re going to be open with live, in person, face-to-face instruction. That was our biggest concern, that something was going to happen in the community or at the state level to impact that,” said Jay Kulbertis, Gladstone and Rapid River Schools Superintendent.

And like Escanaba Area Schools, parents of Gladstone and Rapid River students will have a few options to choose from.

“We’ve got live, I person instruction. We’ve got a blended or hybrid model where folks can plan to be here some days and gone other days where we’re having streamed instruction from the classroom. We also have a fully virtual option for all of our parents just in case they’re looking for that instruction where they’re still at home for whatever reason,” said Kulbertis.

But in a survey sent out to parents, Gladstone and Rapid River Schools found that most parents wanted in person classes.

“60 percent in Gladstone, 70 percent in Rapid [River] that were definitely still wanting live and in person instruction,” said Kulbertis.

Like most things right now, these plans could change in a short amount of time.

“Right now, everything is a question mark. We’re preparing for activities, hoping for the best but then looking at what fall back plans do we have to have,” said Kulbertis.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.