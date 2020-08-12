Escanaba Area Public School district prepares for students’ return

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Area Public Schools students return to class for the new school year Monday, Aug. 31.

The district has been preparing for the return for weeks, and the school board had a Return to Learning outline at the end of July.

Superintendent Coby Fletcher says the district is working to ensure the upcoming semester is as “normal” as possible, with a strong emphasis on education.

Watch the interview above to hear Fletcher talk about the district’s plan. You can also find more information on the EAPS website.

