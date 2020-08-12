Advertisement

Dr. Kevin Piggott to leave Marquette County Health Department in November

The department has started to search for a new medical director.
Dr. Kevin Piggott, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director
Dr. Kevin Piggott, Marquette County Health Department Medical Director(Michigan State University College of Human Medicine)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department’s medical director is stepping down this fall.

Dr. Kevin Piggott’s last day is Nov. 6. Piggott, a physician in Marquette for more than 30 years, started in the position on Jan. 1. He formerly served as the Marquette County medical director from 2009-2011.

Jerry Messana, the Marquette County Health Department’s health officer, issued the following statement:

“I accepted Dr. Piggott’s resignation and expressed my gratitude and appreciation for his service to the Health Department and to the Community. Managing the Pandemic in the shoes of a Public Health Official is a tremendous challenge and Dr. Piggott’s efforts and contributions have been nothing less than outstanding.

We have begun a search for his replacement and we will make an announcement when appropriate.”

