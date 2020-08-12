Dr. Kevin Piggott to leave Marquette County Health Department in November

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Health Department’s medical director is stepping down this fall.

Dr. Kevin Piggott’s last day is Nov. 6. Piggott, a physician in Marquette for more than 30 years, started in the position on Jan. 1. He formerly served as the Marquette County medical director from 2009-2011.

Jerry Messana, the Marquette County Health Department’s health officer, issued the following statement:

“I accepted Dr. Piggott’s resignation and expressed my gratitude and appreciation for his service to the Health Department and to the Community. Managing the Pandemic in the shoes of a Public Health Official is a tremendous challenge and Dr. Piggott’s efforts and contributions have been nothing less than outstanding.

We have begun a search for his replacement and we will make an announcement when appropriate.”

