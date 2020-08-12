Dickinson Homes works on unique building project in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A large building project underway in Marquette has Dickinson Homes using a unique method of construction.

For most projects with the company, the houses are built in modules at their Kingsford facility before being transported to the lot. However, with a project this size, they had to adapt.

They first built the roof on site before moving it off the foundation to put the house’s pieces in place. Then, starting earlier this week, it was time to place the roof over the house using cranes. For the crew, this method made the building process move more efficiently.

“Normally, we would have built the roof in our facility in Kingsford and brought it up here. But, as you can see, it’s a very large, complicated roof system, so that would have required different modules, more time, and then it also would have left this large foundation open for a bit of time,” said Mario Santoni, Senior Project Manager

Dickinson Homes has been working on this project since the spring and are hoping to complete it during the winter.

