Continued summer warmth

High pressure keeps us under a dry and clear air mass. Then, upper-level ridging builds leading to increased humidity and higher temps. Our next shot of showers and storms comes on Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Today: Sunny, dry and warm

Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Warmer, sunny and dry

Highs: Mid-upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Light rain early in the east with cloud decreasing and cooler

Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler

Highs: Mainly 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

Highs: Mainly upper 60s

