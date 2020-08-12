Advertisement

Continued summer warmth

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure keeps us under a dry and clear air mass. Then, upper-level ridging builds leading to increased humidity and higher temps. Our next shot of showers and storms comes on Saturday ahead of a cold front.

Today: Sunny, dry and warm

  • Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Warmer, sunny and dry

  • Highs: Mid-upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

  • Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy

  • Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Light rain early in the east with cloud decreasing and cooler

  • Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler

  • Highs: Mainly 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

  • Highs: Mainly upper 60s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Tranquil Warm and Dry Weather Will Linger for a While

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 11, 2020

Forecast

A dry and warm trend unfolds

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Dry and warm conditions for the rest of the week

Forecast

A Warm, Dry Week is Expected

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 10, 2020

Forecast

More storms today

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Storms to start the week followed by heat

Latest News

Forecast

Lingering rain & storms possible Monday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Drier, less humid weather will prevail through the remainder of the work week.

Forecast

Another round of heavy rain and strong storms expected Sunday evening

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
There's a chance for some wind and hail damage through Sunday night

Forecast

The Humidity Increases Along with the Chance of Showers and Thunderstorms

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of August 7, 2020

Forecast

Dry Friday weather will trend damp in time for this weekend

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:20 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
A rather warm, humid air-mass will accompany some unsettled weekend weather

Forecast

Seasonably Warm Weather Continues. Look for an Increase in Humidity and a Chance of Showers to Begin the Weekend

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story: The evening of August 6, 2020

Forecast

Heat & humidity building into this weekend

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:17 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Occasional thundershowers are possible from late Friday through early next week.