Continued summer warmth
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
High pressure keeps us under a dry and clear air mass. Then, upper-level ridging builds leading to increased humidity and higher temps. Our next shot of showers and storms comes on Saturday ahead of a cold front.
Today: Sunny, dry and warm
- Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Thursday: Warmer, sunny and dry
- Highs: Mid-upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the Great Lakes
Friday: Partly cloudy and warm
- Highs: Mid 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy
- Highs: Upper 70s
Sunday: Light rain early in the east with cloud decreasing and cooler
- Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler
- Highs: Mainly 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
- Highs: Mainly upper 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.