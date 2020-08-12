Advertisement

Classrooms, schools to be cleaned throughout school day, year

It’s a three step process: cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting, and it’s a process schools have to embrace during to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOREST PARK, Mich. (WLUC) -With the school building currently empty, staff has been busy getting ready for students to return.

“There’s been a massive cleaning to the building and that started in March, it’s been ongoing,” said the Forest Park schools superintendent, Christy Larson.

Carpets, stairway and halls have been sanitized top to bottom in Crystal Falls.

“Walls we’ve repainted many of our areas, to try to keep them fresh and make sure they are sanitized,” said Larson.

Gladstone and Rapid River schools say they are in the same boat.

“The protocol for cleaning is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” said the Gladstone and Rapid River Schools superintendent, Dr. Jay Kulbertis.

“Now not only do we know there’s a difference but we know how to do what, and how regularly,” said Kulbertis.

When the year starts, the deep cleaning continues. Classrooms will be cleaned after each class period. Teachers will also be asking students to clean their own desks as necessary before transitions.

“If they’re the same students in the same desks at the elementary level, that will look a little different at the high school level,” said Larson.

All cleaning products needed will be supplied by the schools.

“We started ordering things last spring to make sure we would have saintlier,” said Kulbertis.

Custodians will be responsible for cleaning the rooms thoroughly after school along with cleaning high traffic areas such as bathrooms, handrails, door handles, throughout the day.

Forest Park asks encourages every student to bring their own water bottle to school every day. The water fountain will be closed, but a filling station will be provided.

According to Larson, around 75% of the Forest Park parents plan on sending their kids to school… the other option is a completely virtual classroom.

