Wisconsin residents return to the voting polls

FLORENCE, Wisc. (WLUC) -Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Wisconsin residents are once again going to the polls. In the town of Florence, 531 absentee ballots were requested, and many have come to return those in person today.

Only 5 voters are allowed inside the polling location at a time. Election workers are required to wear masks. According to the workers, only 20% of voters today have not been wearing masks.

According to the clerk-treasurer for the town of Florence, Shelly VanPembrook it has been steady turn-out. As of 1 p.m. around 48% percent of registered voters had been in.

“I do see it being very similar. We are hoping to be able to allow more in the polling place, at one time. We are not sure how that is going to go, but it will look very much the same as today,” said VanPembrook.

Wisconsin’s polling places will be open until 8 p.m. local time, for the 2020 partisan primary election.

