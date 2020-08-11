Advertisement

Webinar to guide Upper Peninsula businesses on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act scheduled for August 20

“Understanding the Implications of the FFCRA” will bring the expertise of the attorneys of Miller Canfield to answer questions related to an employer’s obligation under the FFCRA legislation.
Invest UP logo and Lake Superior Community Partnership logo on WLUC U.P. Graphic.
Invest UP logo and Lake Superior Community Partnership logo on WLUC U.P. Graphic.(Invest UP, LSCP, WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Responses to the Coronavirus pandemic sees continued legislation from state and federal government such as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). Businesses from across the Upper Peninsula may have questions or concerns about how this legislation will impact them as an employer. 

To assist the U.P. business community and answer any legal questions, InvestUP, the Lake Superior Community Partnership, and local economic partners from across the region have again come together to provide an informational webinar as a resource for Upper Peninsula businesses.

This webinar titled, “Understanding the Implications of the FFCRA” will bring the expertise of the attorneys of Miller Canfield to answer questions related to an employer’s obligation under the FFCRA legislation.

Lending their legal expertise will be Megan Norris, Principal at Miller Canfield with three decades of experience representing employers, and Nhan Ho, Associate at Miller Canfield in the Employment and Labor Group. They will be taking questions during the 60-minute webinar from participating businesses. While the attorneys will take questions during the event, participants are urged to ask questions in advance to better ensure that they are addressed by the panel.  

In response to this opportunity, Marty Fittante, CEO of InvestUP, said, “This conversation is extremely timely with schools now transitioning back to in-person learning in some forms across the Upper Peninsula, and with how thin small businesses throughout the Upper Peninsula are stretched with the varied challenges they presently have before them.” Fittante continued, “Economic developers across the U.P. felt it would be helpful to convene a panel of legal subject matter experts to try to bring clarity to employers regarding the FFCRA, as we have been fielding many questions and concerns about the obligations that an employer has with the expanded family and medical leave terms provided through the Act.

The webinar will take place Thursday, August 20, at 9:00 a.m. eastern. There is no charge. 

Registration for the webinar can be completed by visiting https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1747326695552501003.

Advanced questions for the webinar, which again are recommended, can be submitted until August 19, at 5:00 pm eastern to invest@investupmi.com

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

LIVE: President Trump gives briefing from the White House

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase Tuesday, new recoveries reported

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 45,446 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.33 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 11.

Coronavirus

LIVE: Trump gives briefing from White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
President Donald Trump holds a briefing from the White House.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine. U.S. warns it may not be safe or effective.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Scientists uneasy as Russia approves 1st coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials could backfire.

Coronavirus

March on Washington reconfigured to comply with virus rules

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AARON MORRISON and ASHRAF KHALIL
A national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington is being reconfigured to comply with coronavirus protocols in the District of Columbia.

Coronavirus

Duke scientists rate which masks work and which don’t

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
In the study, scientists were looking for the masks that best contain the droplets that are created when people speak.

State

US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development awards $8.1M to Michigan locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
CARES Act provides additional funding to public housing authorities.