Visitors go see sunflowers in full bloom at Hall Farms

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Twenty acres of sunflowers are in full bloom at Hall Farms in Rock, Michigan.

Owner Teressa Hall said the flowers grow up to six and a half feet tall. Their season lasts a little more than two weeks before the flowers die and start making their seeds.

Visitors can go to Hall Farm to roam the fields, have lunch and practice their lasso skills on a small fake cow if they’d like.

For some, like Emilee Gooch, it was their first time visiting the sunflower field.

“It’s just so beautiful because I’ve never been anywhere like this before with flowers and so many of them all at once. So, it’s a really cool experience.”

Hall said there is about a week and a half left of the full bloom season.

