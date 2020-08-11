Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases increase Tuesday, new recoveries reported

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As Upper Michigan coronavirus cases continue to increase Tuesday, so do reported recoveries.

On August 11, the U.P. added 20 new cases. Marquette County added 12 new cases, while Chippewa County increased by 3. Single new cases were reported in Dickinson, Delta, Gogebic, Menominee and Ontonagon counties Tuesday.

New recoveries were reported in Marquette (24) and Menominee (2) counties. No new deaths were reported.

Three positive cases were removed from Luce County’s total cases on Tuesday. TV6 reached out to the LMAS District Health Department for more information, and the department said the cases were input by a laboratory and incorrectly attributed to Luce County.

As of Tuesday, at 3:45 p.m. there have been a total of 703 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 292 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, have eight COVID-19 patients. Mackinac Straits Hospital has four hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have four total patients, with one of those in the ICU as of Monday, August 10. This data is available through MDHHS. Data was not updated on Tuesday.

Out of the 45,446 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.33 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 11.

Michigan reported 796 new cases Tuesday, so the state’s total cases are up to 88,756. Seven new deaths were reported statewide, two from Vital Records Review, which means 6,264 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.