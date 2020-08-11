“Trash to Treasure” event takes place this weekend in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the help of an event organized by the City of Marquette, a piece of furniture you are looking to get rid of could be exactly what someone else is looking for.

This weekend is the annual Trash to Treasure event. Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, residents can put couches, tables, chairs and other items that are in working condition out on the street curb. Then, people can drive around town and find something that they might need.

Trash to Treasure is also occurring as thousands of students are moving into housing in Marquette.

“That’s one of the major reasons why we try to tie it into the weekend when the Northern [Michigan University] students come back to town. I think it’s a good opportunity for them to get some good, cheap items out there, and it keeps things diverted from the landfill which is a positive,” said Scott Cambensy, Director of Public Works, City of Marquette.

The event runs until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, when residents must remove their items from the curb if they weren’t picked up.

