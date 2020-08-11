Advertisement

Tranquil Warm and Dry Weather Will Linger for a While

By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Wednesday: Sunny

Highs: 80s, but near 80 close to the Great Lakes

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: mainly the 80s

Friday: Sunshine with more clouds developing over the western U.P.; chance of showers and thunderstorms far west

Highs: near 80 into the 80s

Saturday: Good chance of showers and thunderstorms spreading eastward across the U.P.

Highs: near 80

Cooler air will flow into Upper Michigan on northwesterly winds late in the weekend.

