Advertisement

The UPside - August 10, 2020

This week’s UPsider is Kurt Lahtinen, Tournament Director for the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Kurt Lahtinen, Tournament Director for the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament.

He volunteers to organize the event year after year. Learn more about this tournament and sport and this week’s UPsider in the video above.

To submit an individual or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Can drive receives 50,000 cans

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Moosewood Nature has been continuing their can drive for four months.

News

Golf Tournament rescheduled due to rain

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Amarah's Light golf tournament rescheduled to August 29.

News

Can drive success despite rainy weather

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Proceeds of can drive get recycled back into Marquette community.

Coronavirus

Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency through Sept. 4

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The governor pointed to an uptick in cases and noted that many students will return to in-person instruction over the next month.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing available in Ironwood Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
From 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. central time on August 12, testing will be happening at Ironwood Public Safety at 123 W. McLeod Avenue in Ironwood.

Coronavirus

Marquette County Health Department: Protect our vulnerable populations from COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The MCHD says its been collaborating with Northern Michigan University in helping to plan a safe return to campus for returning students and the Marquette community.

Back to School & Beyond

State launches college town COVID-19 Workplace Safety Program

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:50 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The series of webinars will help college town retail, bars, restaurants and other businesses protect employees and customers from COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Michigan receives 10K face masks from Japanese sister state

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT
|
By Jerry Tudor
The masks are intended for the Detroit and Detroit metro area, but it's a sign of the strength of the relationship between Michigan and Shiga, Japan.

The UPside

The UPside - August 3, 2020

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
This week’s Upsiders are the owners of Jackson’s Pit in Negaunee.

Opening UP

Deadline to apply for restart grants approaching

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT
The deadline for Restart Grant applications is 11:59 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, August 5.