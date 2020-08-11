The UPside - August 10, 2020

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsider is Kurt Lahtinen, Tournament Director for the U.S. National Guts Frisbee Tournament.

He volunteers to organize the event year after year. Learn more about this tournament and sport and this week’s UPsider in the video above.

