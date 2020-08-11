Remember to get vaccines before the academic year

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Many students need vaccines with the academic school year approaching.

“This is the time we really want to check our immunizations for our children,” said the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department’s Coordinator and Clinician, BSN RN, Debbee Horton.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking up so much of the public conversation, it may seem like the typical back-to-school concerns are on the back-burner. But experts want to make sure that parents are paying attention to what vaccinations their children may need, ahead of the 2020 school year.

“Exemptions to the vaccinations rules are getting tighter over time. They are going to expect those to be done,” said a Dickinson County Healthcare System pediatrician, Dr. Michael Carpenter.

The types of vaccines a child may need depends on age. It is common for kindergarten aged children to receive the measles, mumps, and chicken pox immunization. Sixth grade-aged children receive a different set.

Typically, in the summer months there is a high volume of kids coming in to get their vaccines, but Dr. Carperner says that has not been the case this year. He hopes in this last month of summer, that he does see more kids come in for those.

“If you don’t want to be a threat to your classmates, you need to have your vaccines,” said Dr. Carpenter.

And if you aren’t sure what vaccines your child may need care providers can help.

“Here in Wisconsin and Michigan, there is a master data base,” said Dr. Carpenter.

Health experts just want to make sure everyone is up to date, especially during this time.

“2018-2019 showed us the outbreaks of vaccines of preventable diseases are still out there,” said Horton.

DCH does has availability for vaccine appointments. They also offer the common sports physical that many players will need this.

