Potential Covid-19 exposure site in Bessemer

COVID-19
COVID-19(WYMT)
By Greg Trick
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bessemer, Mich. (WLUC) - The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) has identified the Pit Stop Bar & Grill, located at 120 S. Sophie Street, Bessemer, MI, as a potential exposure site for COVID-19. Dates of possible exposure run July 31 through August 09.

The health department is advising people that exposure could have occurred at the site listed above or several days later with close contact to someone who visited the site. Depending on the length of exposure, you may be at higher risk for contacting COVID-19. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure.

WUPHD ask that if you visited this site, or have had close contact with someone who visited this site, and have or develop symptoms such as cough, fever, shortness of breath, or a new loss of test or smell, that you call your healthcare provider and inform them of any potential exposure. For general information, call the WUPHD at (906) 482-7382, Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

