Peter While Public Library distributing August take-home youth activities this week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s youth take home activity from the Peter White Public Library is bringing fun to the whole family.

Library staff has prepared supplies for a take-home family game night. Inside the bag are various supplies and instructions for fast-paced “minute to win it” games. They are being distributed using a drive through event in the library’s parking lot.

With COVID-19 shutting down the library this summer, staff is adapting and finding ways to provide activities for kids stuck at home. More than 2,500 bags have been distributed since kicking off this at-home summer programming.

“Parents and adults are just overwhelmed with everything in general, and trying to put this together for themselves is just something most people don’t have time for right now. So, it’s been a way to help serve the kids in our community, and that’s what we’re all about,” said Sarah Rehborg, Youth Services Librarian at Peter White Public Library.

Bag handout is available from 10 a.m. 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12. A third event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 29.

