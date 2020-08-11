Advertisement

NMU coronavirus testing ongoing, with results slow to come back

NMU plans to test all students, faculty and staff - about 8,000 people total.
A view of the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University on Aug. 10, 2020.
A view of the Northern Center on the campus of Northern Michigan University on Aug. 10, 2020.(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University says it's about halfway through coronavirus testing of incoming freshman.

NMU plans to test all students, faculty and staff - about 8,000 people total. The university is covering the testing cost, but results have been slow to come back.

The latest update is from Sunday evening: 900 results are in and five are positive. NMU says none of them live on campus, and contact tracing is underway.

When arriving on the NMU campus, all signs point to the Northern Center. Students, like freshman Grace Mattson from Felch, make appointments through a phone app and check in from the parking lot.

“I just had to say, ‘I’m here.’ There’s a little icon you can press on. And then I filled out my forms and they just texted me and said, ‘We’re ready for you to come in,’ and it was super easy,” Mattson said.

The Northern Center is home to what the university is calling it the Passport to Campus process. After a temperature check and a COVID-19 test, the process is somewhat normal to get an ID, parking pass, laptop and dorm key. The spread-out move-in week means no crowds.

“There’s no lines or waiting,” NMU spokesperson Derek Hall said. “A student can go through here in 15 minutes or less.”

At the end of each day the samples taken at the Northern Center are flown to Chicago. NMU has partnered with testing firm Tempus. The goal was to get results back within 48 hours. Northern acknowledges that has not been the case. However, that’s not a problem unique to the university.

“Having test results is not a requirement to be on campus or to move into the dorms,” Hall added. “It’s just, if you’re going to be on campus, we want you to be tested.”

Hall says NMU is in daily communication with the lab in Chicago. New test results could be posted on the university’s website Wednesday.

“We’re working with them as much as we can,” he said. “Our check-in process, which includes testing everyone, is probably one of the most comprehensive in the state. We’re a smaller school so we can do this.”

In the meantime, students are asked to limit their social activities.

“Let’s all be smart about that, especially wearing the mask when we’re in proximity and especially indoors,” said Hall.

Mattson says she’ll spend her free time in a small circle of existing friends. Fall classes begin Monday.

“I’d like to meet new people but I think I’m going to be a little more cautious about who that is and try to make sure they’re on the same page as me,” she said.

The university is working with the Marquette County Health Department on contact tracing for existing cases. If a student tests positive, there is a designated residence hall for them.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan COVID-19 cases continue increase Tuesday, new recoveries reported

Updated: moments ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Out of the 45,446 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.33 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 11.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: moments ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Wisconsin residents return to the voting polls

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
In the town of Florence, 531 absentee ballots were requested, and many have come to return those in person today.

State

US Dept. of Housing and Urban Development awards $8.1M to Michigan locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
CARES Act provides additional funding to public housing authorities.

Latest News

State

MDHHS partners with U-M Youth Policy Lab to evaluate Michigan’s Maternal Infant Health Program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Insights will improve health outcomes for more than 20,000 families annually.

Press Release

Bell’s Brewery celebrates anniversary of ‘Two Hearted’ with week-long celebration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Two Hearted Day, August 15, marks the day that Bell's Two Hearted Ale debuted in 1997.

News

Spread out move-in process at NMU allows for more individual connections

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
One-thousand students have already moved into traditional on-campus housing before classes begin Monday.

VOD Recordings

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette & Alger Counties needs mentors

Updated: 6 hours ago
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Marquette & Alger Counties needs mentors

News

News anchor discusses experience participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Blakely
WTOC anchor Dawn Baker talks about her decision to receive one of the very first coronavirus vaccines in a large study.

News

News anchor discusses experience participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 7 hours ago