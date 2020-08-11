“Newsweek” names Dickinson County Healthcare System as a Best Maternity Care Hospital

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - From helping moms deliver babies, to quicker recoveries following cesarean birth, to protecting families and babies during the COVID- 19 pandemic, Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH) System is receiving national recognition for superior maternity care quality and safety.

DCH was the only hospital in the Upper Peninsula to be recognized as “Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020” by Newsweek magazine.

The elite designation, awarded to only 231 hospitals in the United States and just 10 in Michigan, identifies leading maternity care programs based on rigorous quality and safety standards.

“We are honored to be named as one of the best maternity hospitals in the United States,” said Dr. James Merrill, OB/GYN at Dickinson County Healthcare. “Our entire team works hard to deliver the best care possible to our community. We are honored to be part of the celebration of bringing a new life into the world. The Newsweek recognition is a confirmation that our maternity team is among the best in the nation.”

Newsweek’s Best Maternity Care Hospitals demonstrate the highest performance in the United States as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Designated hospitals meet Leapfrog’s rigorous standards for excellence in maternity care — including low rates of C-section, episiotomy, early elective delivery, and following important protocols to protect moms and babies, among other measures.

“Best Maternity Care Hospitals are an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities are to be commended for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”

DCH also received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade in spring 2020 from The Leapfrog Group for overall hospital care. The grade is a highly respected measure of patient safety in the healthcare industry. Leapfrog assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to acute care hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. This ranking provides an important resource for patients, and a benchmark for hospitals, to determine how care at one hospital compares to others in a region.

For more details on methodology and a complete list of designated maternity care programs, please check out the full list of Newsweek’s “Best Maternity Care Hospitals 2020.”

