News anchor discusses experience participating in COVID-19 vaccine trial

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - There are numerous coronavirus vaccine trials ongoing right now.

Moderna’s vaccine trial is currently in Phase 3, seeking 30,000 people to participate and receive the two-shot series.

WTOC evening news anchor Dawn Baker was the first patient to receive Moderna’s vaccine at the end of July.

Watch the wide-ranging interview above with TV6′s Sarah Blakely to hear Baker’s reason for participating, her experience in the past two weeks since getting the shot, what’s ahead for her in the coming months, some of the backlash she was surprised to receive, and her personal experiences with coronavirus.

