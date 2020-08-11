Advertisement

Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball ranks eighth in Division Two for grade point average

Huskies check in with a 3.76 GPA
Michigan Tech Huskies
Michigan Tech Huskies(MTU)
By Calvin Larson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women's basketball team held the nation's eighth-highest team grade-point average and earned the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 award. The Huskies held a 3.76 GPA and were one of three GLIAC teams honored.

"The WBCA applauds these head coaches and their teams for their commitment to academic excellence," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "We appreciate and value the hard work and dedication the players and coaches have put forth to thrive in the classroom and on the basketball court."

Tech held a top 10 GPA for the fourth time in the last five years and a top 25 GPA for the 13th time in 14 years. Eight Huskies earned GLIAC All-Academic Excellence honors and three more were GLIAC All-Academic honorees. Cassidy Trotter received the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award and led the team with her 4.0 GPA.

Two former Michigan Tech players, who went on to be head coaches for the Huskies, had their current teams ranked as the top two team GPAs in NCAA Division I. Dawn Plitzuweit's team at South Dakota led the nation with a 3.793 GPA and Youngstown State was second with a 3.782 under the leadership of John Barnes.

About the Women’s Basketball Coaches AssociationFounded in 1981, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association is the professional association for coaches of women’s and girls’ basketball at all levels of competition. The WBCA offers educational resources that coaches need to help make themselves better leaders, teachers, and mentors to their players; provides opportunities for coaches to connect with peers in the profession; serves as the unifying voice of a diverse community of coaches to those organizations that control the game; and celebrates those coaches, players and other individuals who excel each year and contribute to the advancement of the sport. Visit www.WBCA.org for more details about the Association.

