Michigan Tech Women’s Basketball ranks eighth in Division Two for grade point average

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women's basketball team held the nation's eighth-highest team grade-point average and earned the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 award. The Huskies held a 3.76 GPA and were one of three GLIAC teams honored.

"The WBCA applauds these head coaches and their teams for their commitment to academic excellence," said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. "We appreciate and value the hard work and dedication the players and coaches have put forth to thrive in the classroom and on the basketball court."

Tech held a top 10 GPA for the fourth time in the last five years and a top 25 GPA for the 13th time in 14 years. Eight Huskies earned GLIAC All-Academic Excellence honors and three more were GLIAC All-Academic honorees. Cassidy Trotter received the GLIAC Commissioner’s Award and led the team with her 4.0 GPA.

Two former Michigan Tech players, who went on to be head coaches for the Huskies, had their current teams ranked as the top two team GPAs in NCAA Division I. Dawn Plitzuweit's team at South Dakota led the nation with a 3.793 GPA and Youngstown State was second with a 3.782 under the leadership of John Barnes.

