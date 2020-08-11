Advertisement

Marquette City Commission approves Marquette BLP rate reduction

The Marquette BLP says the primary drivers for this change are the retirement of the Shiras Power Plant and the efficient operations of the Marquette Energy Center.
The rate reduction goes into effect on Oct. 1.
The rate reduction goes into effect on Oct. 1.
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Commission unanimously approved a rate reduction for Marquette Board of Light and Power customers during its meeting on Monday, Aug. 10. 

Following a cost of service study, the BLP adopted a 3.7 percent average decrease in cost for its customers. In accordance with the city’s charter, the decrease also had to be approved by the commission.

The Marquette BLP says the primary drivers for this change are the retirement of the Shiras Power Plant and the efficient operations of the Marquette Energy Center. The rate reduction goes into effect on Oct. 1.  

“To have a basic utility rate decrease significantly, and 3.7 is a significant number, that’s good news. We should certainly celebrate the management skills that they’re showing us, the leadership that they’re doing and also the value that it will give to our city,” said Frederick Stonehouse, Marquette City Commissioner. 

Also during the meeting, the Commission scheduled a public hearing on a proposed smoke-free ordinance at city parks, playgrounds and beaches. It is scheduled for the August thirty first meeting.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

