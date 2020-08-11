Logging Expo in Escanaba canceled

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The 2020 Logging Expo put on by the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association has been canceled.

With the current coronavirus guidelines in place, great lakes timber decided it was best to move the expo to next year. The Expo alternates each year between Escanaba and Wisconsin.

This would have been the 75th expo and was scheduled to be held on the Escanaba State Fairgrounds. Next year’s expo is still planned to be held in Escanaba.

“A lot of times when things like this happen, we have a little bit of time to take a look at some new opportunities. The format will be somewhat the same, but we could easily see some changes next year,” said Henry Schienebeck, Executive Director for the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association.

Over the course of the three days, the Expo sees around 8,000 people.

