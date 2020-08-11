Advertisement

Ishpeming approves back to school plan

Ishpeming High School (WLUC)
By Nick Friend
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming School Board of Education unanimously approved the districts back to school plan on Monday August 10, 2020.

The board approving in-person classes five days a week. This will include students and staff wearing masks at all times with strict exceptions.

The plan was made by a group of teachers, students and parents.

“They put a lot of effort into reading through the Governor’s road map,” said Carrie Mayer, Superintendent of the Ishpeming School District. “Looking at what was required, strongly recommended and recommended. Trying to make the best decisions for bringing our students back to school safely.”

The plan does include guidelines for the district if someone were to test positive for COVID-19. It will require that building and school to move to online learning for two to 14 days.

When the 12-page document is approved by the state, you will be able to view the documents on the school district’s website.

